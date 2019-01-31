Image copyright Family photo Image caption Naheed Khan was last seen by her family in May 2018

Police have released details of the last movements of a missing woman they now believe to have been murdered.

Naheed Khan, 43, from Thornaby, Teesside, was reported missing on 12 June, but had not been seen by her family for three weeks before then.

Cleveland Police say there were three reported sightings of her in Middlesbrough between 4 and 6 May.

Mrs Khan's bank account was also accessed from three locations in Middlesbrough in the same period.

Officers say there is no tangible evidence that the grandmother has been the victim of a crime, but they "fear the worst".

Examination of Mrs Khan's finances, coupled with CCTV footage and witness statements, show her bank account was accessed at 17:35 BST on 4 May at a cash machine at Asda in Thornaby.

It was accessed twice more in Middlesbrough on 6 May at a post office at Park Lane Garage at 12:24 BST and another cash machine in Marton Road at 17:04 BST.

Image caption Mrs Khan's mother has joined police in appealing to the public for help

There were also three possible sightings of Mrs Khan in the town on the same days.

One was by a taxi driver who picked up a woman matching Mrs Khan's description on Angle Street and took her to Wicklow Street at about 23:10 BST on 4 May.

Det Ch Supt Jon Green said there was no evidence to suggest that anyone other than Mrs Khan accessed her account with her card, but officers were "keeping an open mind".

He added: "We have a confirmed sighting of Naheed on 3 May in Thornaby town centre, however, information suggests she then travelled to central Middlesbrough.

"We have carried out extensive CCTV inquiries and I would like to appeal to people who may have driven along any of the routes in the timeline and check dashcam footage.

"I would like to encourage people to think about the suffering of Naheed's family and give us the vital piece of the jigsaw that will give her loved ones the closure that they so desperately need."

Renewed searches have also been carried out of Mrs Khan's home while more than 130 witness statements have been taken.