Kelly Franklin was stabbed to death in August

A nurse accused of murder vomited after seeing her former lover stab his ex-partner to death in the street, a court has heard.

Julie Wass, 48, denies helping Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, murder Kelly Franklin but has admitted assisting an offender.

Mr Kettlewell admits stabbing the 28-year-old in Hartlepool in August but denies murder, claiming diminished responsibility.

Ms Wass said she saw a "silver flash" as he stabbed her repeatedly.

"It was in his left hand and I saw him stab her into the chest area," she told Teesside Crown Court.

'Sniggered and laughed'

Ms Wass, of Kipling Road, Hartlepool, said she did not know Mr Kettlewell had a knife when she picked him up at his flat to take him to the shops.

She saw him confronting Ms Franklin in the street from her car.

When a witness asked her to help, Ms Wass replied she could not and drove off round the corner, pulled up and was sick on the road, the court heard.

When Mr Kettlewell then got in, and told her to drive him away, she felt "shocked and scared", she said.

He "sniggered and laughed" during the journey to woods near Trimdon, County Durham, she said.

He made a comment which made her scared for her family and said she should not tell anyone where he was.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, also known as Ian, denies murder

Ms Wass, who is married with four daughters, told the jury she and Mr Kettlewell, of The Oval, had a sexual affair in 2017.

But she ended it because she was "ashamed" and wanted to save her marriage, she said.

She denied she was still in love with him at the time of the attack.

Mr Kettlewell and Ms Franklin split up when their three children were taken into care after he accidentally shot one of them with an air rifle.

The trial continues.