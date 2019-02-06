Image copyright Evening Gazette Image caption Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said issues had been "dealt with"

A police force has been accused of being locked in a "cycle of scandal and disaster" after another chief constable stepped down.

Mike Veale resigned from Cleveland Police in January after less than a year, amid claims he behaved inappropriately towards colleagues.

At a police and crime panel meeting, a councillor said the force had "stumbled and staggered from scandal to scandal".

Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger rejected the claims.

Stockton Conservative councillor Matt Vickers said those at the top of Cleveland Police had changed several times and it appeared the force "stumbled and staggered from scandal to scandal".

He said every time a new chief was appointed there was a "hope" the "cycle of scandal and disaster" would stop.

Mr Coppinger said: "I think this force is not awash with scandal and disaster."

"I think you've got to bear in mind, looking at it objectively, a relatively small number of people have behaved inappropriately."

He said they had been dealt with and he believed the force was "heading in the right direction". He said he had not let officers down or shirked his responsibilities.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mike Veale resigned from the force in January.

Mr Veale, who was the force's fourth chief constable in just over six years, is under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over claims he behaved inappropriately towards colleagues.

In September, Mr Veale was found by the IOPC to have lied about how his mobile phone became damaged - but there was no evidence it was damaged on purpose or with a motive to conceal evidence.

Panel chairwoman Councillor Norma Stephenson pointed out the was no "scandal or disaster attached" to the departures of chief constables Jacqui Cheer and Iain Spittal.

Mr Coppinger said there would be a four-stage process when appointing a new chief, rather than a previous three stage process.

Acting Chief Constable Lee Freeman from Humberside Police will be in post for three months, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.