Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was attacked in the Dunstable Close walkway, police said

More details have been released in the hope of catching a man who raped a 12-year-old girl.

Cleveland Police previously said the girl was raped by a stranger near Sheraton Park in Stockton between 17:50 and 19:45 on 15 November.

The force has released a map and details of her movements before the attack as it issued a fresh appeal.

Her attacker is described as being a 6ft (1.8m) tall black man in his 20s, with a muscular build.

He spoke with a local accent, police said.

'Horrific ordeal'

The girl was approached by a man at traffic lights on Durham Road, opposite the Mile House pub, police said.

He then followed her along Darlington Lane towards the Daventry Avenue area.

The girl then made her way along the A1027 and through the Dunstable Close walkway where the rape happened.

Officers said they believed the attacker may have taken a shortcut through a residential area in order to reach the other end of the walkway.

Det Insp Jon Tapper said the girl had undergone a "horrific ordeal".

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Cleveland Police have released a map with the location of the rape marked with a red dot and arrow

"No child should have to suffer in this way," he said.

Det Insp Tapper also said extra officers officers have been patrolling the area .

The suspect was wearing tight black jeans which were ripped at the knees and a dark-coloured top and a black baseball cap.