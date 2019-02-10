Tees

Middlesbrough v Leeds: Twelve arrests after clashes

  • 10 February 2019

A dozen people were arrested after violence followed Middlesbrough's home game against Leeds on Saturday.

Officers blamed a "minority of younger people" for trouble which flared outside the Riverside Stadium and the local train station.

The Championship game ended 1-1 after Leeds clinched an injury time equaliser.

No-one was seriously hurt and those arrested have been released pending further inquiries.

Ch Supt John Lyons of Cleveland Police said: "It was disappointing to see some of the behaviour being displayed a minority of younger people, which was unacceptable and we will look to progress criminal proceedings where possible."

All those arrested were male.

