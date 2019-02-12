Image copyright Family handout Image caption Victim Craig Barker was also known as Craig Slater, police said

A man who fatally attacked a man with an axe and killed his dog with a hammer has been found guilty of murder.

Nathan Davis, 26, assaulted 47-year-old Craig Barker at his home in Cleatham Close, Stockton, Teesside, in July. His victim died two days later in hospital.

A jury at Teesside Crown Court unanimously found Davis guilty of murder and two charges of possessing an offensive weapon.

Davis, of Wylam Road, Norton will be sentenced later.

Cleveland Police said it had been a "targeted attack" and that the two men knew each other.