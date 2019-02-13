Image caption Officers combed land at the rear of the Whitfield Buildings

Police investigating the suspected murder of a woman missing for eight months have staged a fresh search.

Naheed Khan, 43, from Thornaby, Teesside, was reported missing on 12 June, but had not been seen by her family for about three weeks.

There were three reported sightings of her in Middlesbrough between 4 and 6 May.

The search was close to where the grandmother was believed to have used a cash machine outside a pizzeria.

Officers from Cleveland Police examined land at the rear of the Whitfield Buildings, which includes Adils Pizzeria, on the town's Park Vale Road.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Naheed Khan has been described as a "loved mother, daughter, sister, aunty and grandmother"

Det Ch Supt Jon Green said it was an attempt to "build a picture" of her movements and followed information provided by a member of the public.

He added: "The response [to our earlier appeals] has been really encouraging.

"There were very interesting pieces of information provided."

Mrs Khan's bank account had been accessed at a cash machine at Asda in Thornaby on 4 May at 17:35 BST.

It was used twice more on 6 May at a post office at Park Lane Garage at 12:24 BST and then close to the pizza shop at 17:05 BST.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Photos of Mrs Khan in Thornaby town centre on 20 April were released by police last week

Last month police said they "feared the worst" although there was no tangible evidence she had been the victim of a crime.

Officers have previously searched her home and land near the A174 outside Stockton.

The forces said it had followed up more than 1,000 lines of inquiry and spoken to about 400 people.