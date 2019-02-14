Bakery burglars are targeting Teesside Greggs
Three Greggs bakeries have had safes stolen in the past month, police have said.
Cleveland Police said it believed the burglaries were connected and is appealing for information.
Greggs on Preston Farm Industrial Estate in Stockton was the latest to be targeted shortly before 02:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Stores in Billingham and Marton also had their safes stolen in January, a police spokeswoman said.
The bakery on Stokesley Road, Marton, was struck on 13 January and the one on Station Road, Billingham, on 21 January.