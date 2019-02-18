A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted as she walked along a wooded path on Teesside, police have said.

She was attacked on a path adjacent to Ormseby Road in the Nomanby area of Middlesbrough at about 21:30 on Sunday.

Detectives said they were hunting a black male aged in his late 20s, about 6ft tall, with muscular arms.

Cleveland Police said the girl had been "very brave" in reporting the incident and that she and her family were being helped by specialist officers.

A spokeswoman said the attack was not being linked to the rape of a 12-year-old girl by a man of a similar description in November.