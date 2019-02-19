Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was assaulted along a wooded path in Normanby

Police want to speak to three teenage witnesses after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

She was attacked at about 21:30 GMT on Sunday as she walked along a wooded path in Normanby, Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police said three teenage boys were in the area before the attack and may be able to help officers.

The suspect is described as a muscular black man aged in his late 20s or early 30s, who is about 6ft (1.8m) tall.

The girl was assaulted on the path which runs next to Ormesby Road, between the junction of Cricket Lane and Normanby Hall Park.

The teenagers were walking along the pathway on the other side of the road.

Specialist officers are supporting the victim and her family as detectives continue to explore CCTV in the area.