Normanby sex attack: Man arrested as girl assaulted
- 20 February 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
The girl was assaulted as she walked along a wooded path in Normanby, Middlesbrough, at about 21:30 GMT on Sunday.
Cleveland Police had issued several appeals for information after the attack, next to Ormseby Road.
A 39-year-old man from Middlesbrough has been arrested. A force spokeswoman said he was still being held in custody.