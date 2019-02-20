Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was assaulted along a wooded path in Normanby

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The girl was assaulted as she walked along a wooded path in Normanby, Middlesbrough, at about 21:30 GMT on Sunday.

Cleveland Police had issued several appeals for information after the attack, next to Ormseby Road.

A 39-year-old man from Middlesbrough has been arrested. A force spokeswoman said he was still being held in custody.