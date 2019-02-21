Two found dead after North Ormesby house fire
- 21 February 2019
Two people have been found dead after a fire at a house on Teesside.
Police were called to Beaumont Road in the North Ormesby area of Middlesbrough on Wednesday after a member of the public raised concerns for two residents after smelling smoke.
Officers called the fire service, which found there had been a blaze in the kitchen which had burnt itself out.
The house has been cordoned off and an investigation is under way into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.