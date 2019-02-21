Tees

Barbara Davison murder: Paul Plunkett smothered partner after row

  • 21 February 2019
Paul Plunkett Image copyright Cleveland Police
Image caption Paul Plunkett also strangled a previous partner in 1995

A man has admitted murdering a Teesside grandmother of six by smothering her following a row.

The body of Barbara Davison, 66, was discovered at her property in William Street, Redcar, on 15 August.

Teesside Crown Court heard her partner, Paul Plunkett, 62 and of Station Road, had been jailed for manslaughter after strangling a previous partner in 1995.

The court was told the killings had "haunting similarities". He will be sentenced later.

Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Ms Davison was not aware of Plunkett's manslaughter conviction, the court heard

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites