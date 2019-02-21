Barbara Davison murder: Paul Plunkett smothered partner after row
A man has admitted murdering a Teesside grandmother of six by smothering her following a row.
The body of Barbara Davison, 66, was discovered at her property in William Street, Redcar, on 15 August.
Teesside Crown Court heard her partner, Paul Plunkett, 62 and of Station Road, had been jailed for manslaughter after strangling a previous partner in 1995.
The court was told the killings had "haunting similarities". He will be sentenced later.