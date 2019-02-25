Man charged over sex assault on girl, 14 in Middlesbrough
- 25 February 2019
A man has been charged over a sex assault on a 14-year-old girl in Middlesbrough.
Police say the teenager was attacked on a path adjacent to Ormseby Road in the Nomanby area at about 21:30 GMT on 17 February.
A Cleveland force spokeswoman said a 39-year-old local man, who was arrested on 20 February, had been charged with one count of sexual assault.
He is due to appear before Teesside magistrates later.