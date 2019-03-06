Image caption Kathryn Longstaff and Stephen McLaren staged an emotional meeting

A man who is unable to speak has met the 999 operator who helped save his life after realising tapping was his way of communicating over the phone.

Stephen McLaren, whose larynx was recently removed, rang the emergency number after he coughed up blood.

Kathryn Longstaff, an operator in Cleveland Police's control room, then asked him a series of questions which could be answered yes or no by tapping.

In a hand-written message, 63-year-old Mr McLaren said: "I owe her my life."

"Thank you Kathryn," he added.

Mr McLaren made the call on 16 February and was taken to Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital after Ms Longstaff dispatched medical staff.

The pair met at Stockton Police Station where she described him as a "brave, brave man".

"He was able to answer all my questions just by tapping," she said.

"Anybody else might have panicked."

Image caption Mr McManus believes call handler Ms Longstaff saved his life

Mr McLaren's daughter, Kendra McManus, said: "The call could've been terminated and not followed up.

"Thankfully Kathryn gave him time and knew there was something wrong.

"For me, she definitely saved his life."

Speaking earlier this week when the force made the call public, Ms Longstaff had said: "I had to think quickly of a way to communicate with him as I didn't know at that point what sort of danger he was in.

"Thankfully he had contacted police before and his number and address were already on our system.

"This allowed me to ask him to confirm his personal details by tapping. I then asked if he was in danger and if he needed an ambulance.

"I even asked him if he could manage to open the door to allow medical services to access his house, which he was able to do."