Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gemma Lowery had described her son as her "little superhero"

The charity set up in the name of Bradley Lowery has launched a telephone support line for families of children with cancer.

Sunderland fan Bradley contracted neuroblastoma when he was 18 months old and died, aged six, in July 2017.

The freephone line will helped parents and guardians in north-east England to arrange contact with a counsellor.

It will operate from 08:30 to 16:30 on Mondays to Fridays.

Referrals for face-to-face meetings will also be on offer.

An avid football fan, Bradley became Sunderland's club mascot and developed a strong friendship with the club's then striker Jermain Defoe.

His battle garnered international attention and he received 250,000 Christmas cards from across the world.

Bradley's mum Gemma, of Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, said the foundation was "committed to doing everything within our power to make the lives of children and their families who are living with cancer that little bit easier".

Image copyright BDN Ltd Image caption The holiday home will provide accommodation for extended family and friends

Last month, images of a holiday home for sick children being built by the organisation were released.

The facility will open in Scarborough, where Bradley enjoyed one of his final family holidays.

Bradley had undergone treatment for his cancer and was in remission until the disease returned in 2016.