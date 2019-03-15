Image caption Police used cutting equipment to access some areas of the disused car park

The search for a missing woman police believe has been murdered has turned to a disused underground car park.

Naheed Khan, 43, from Thornaby on Teesside, was reported missing on 12 June, but had not been seen by her family for three weeks before then.

Cleveland Police said efforts were now focussed on the former Marton Road car park in Middlesbrough.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released pending further inquiries.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption There were three reported sightings of Naheed Khan in Middlesbrough between 4 and 6 May

Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow, of Cleveland Police, said: "This is an area close to where Naheed was last seen.

"It's a derelict car park which we know has been insecure in some places which makes it of interest.

"We're hoping to either discount this as an area of interest or if we do come across anything we will progress that forensically."

Image caption The area around the underground car park has been unused for years

Police have already searched properties and land close to a pizzeria in the town's Park Vale Road.

Detectives say they have followed up some 2,000 lines of inquiry and spoken to more than 900 witnesses in connection with the disappearance.