Middlesbrough murder arrest after woman's death
- 20 March 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman.
Cleveland Police said they were called to reports of the death on Ingram Road in Middlesbrough at about 09:30 GMT on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman said the investigation is in its early stages and inquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of death.
A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody, the spokeswoman added.