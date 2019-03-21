Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Nathan Buckland had denied murder

A man has been jailed for eight years following the death of someone he attacked outside a pub.

Iain Lee, 31, suffered critical head injuries when he was punched to the ground by Nathan Buckland at The Roundhouse bar in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, in September.

He was hit again while on the road and died in hospital 11 days later.

Buckland, 25, of Lumley Close, was found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

He had denied murder.

Mr Lee, who had been socialising with a friend, was described by his family as "their best friend".

His organs were donated for transplant.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Iain Lee's family said "nobody will ever replace him"

Det Supt Victoria Fuller, of Durham Police, said: "In just a few seconds, Buckland took Iain away from his family and the people who loved him the most, changing their lives forever.

"I can only hope that today's result provides some solace to Iain's family, who have supported the police investigation throughout, and that they feel justice has been served."