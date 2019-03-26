Image caption The coach plunged off Dibble's Bridge and landed in a garden

A film about one of Britain's worst coach crashes has been made as part of a project to remember those killed.

Thirty-two women, most from Thornaby on Teesside, died when their bus plunged off Dibble's Bridge, near Hebden, North Yorkshire, during a day trip in 1975.

It landed in a cottage garden, crushing most of its passengers and leaving only 13 survivors. The driver also died.

Derek Smith, who produced the documentary, said "even 40 years on, people are still grieving".

"It had a huge impact on the community," he said.

"There wasn't a family that didn't have a connection with someone who was on the bus."

Image caption Most of the people in the coach were trapped and 33 died

The crash happened when the brakes on the coach failed.

Eyewitnesses reported it was going at a "tremendous" speed by the time it came to the bridge on a bend in the road.

Speaking in 2015, Lincoln Seligman recalled the silence after it happened.

He was 25 and first on the scene because he was staying in the cottage where the coach landed.

"It went over the bridge and landed on its roof and then there was complete silence - the only noise was the ticking of the engine then a few cries from inside the coach," he said.

"At the time I hadn't seen death, but to then see 20 or 30 scattered people on the grass after they had been pulled out was pretty shocking."

Image copyright Tina Mansell Image caption A plaque in honour of the victims was unveiled at Thornaby pavilion the year after the crash

Mr Smith's film was commissioned by Thornaby Town Council and will be shown to survivors of the crash and relatives of those who died.

The council also wants to erect a stone memorial near the crash site and another outside the town hall.