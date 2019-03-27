Suspected illegal immigrants detained on Teesside
- 27 March 2019
Seven people have been detained by harbour police on suspicion of entering the UK illegally on a cargo ship.
The five men, one woman and a child, who said they were from Eritrea, were discovered on the dock at Teesport, Middlesbrough, on Monday evening.
The woman was taken to hospital with chest pains but has been discharged. The child is with social services.
The Home Office agency Border Force said the seven would be "dealt with according to the immigration rules".