Image caption The seven are suspected of coming in on a cargo vessel

Seven people have been detained by harbour police on suspicion of entering the UK illegally on a cargo ship.

The five men, one woman and a child, who said they were from Eritrea, were discovered on the dock at Teesport, Middlesbrough, on Monday evening.

The woman was taken to hospital with chest pains but has been discharged. The child is with social services.

The Home Office agency Border Force said the seven would be "dealt with according to the immigration rules".