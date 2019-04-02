Image copyright Hartlepool Labour Image caption Allan Barclay was deselected from standing in May's elections

A Labour councillor has resigned from the party, claiming local allegations of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic abuse have not been dealt with.

Hartlepool councillor Allan Barclay said "no acknowledgment or effort has been taken to address" reported cases.

The party did not root out members who "not only share these views but feel safe enough within the Labour Party to actively express them", he said.

Labour North has been approached for comment.

Mr Barclay, who is also the borough's ceremonial mayor but was deselected from standing in the May elections, said the party was "marching towards fascism at a steady pace".

"I have witnessed anti-Semitism, racism, homophobia, disability discrimination and a general disrespect towards others," he said.

Labour North and the national leadership had received complaints about specific local examples but had "done nothing" to address them, he claimed.

In his resignation letter, he gives examples which include Jewish people being referring to as "dirty rats", black members of parliament being racially abused and the council leader being "vilified" for being gay.