Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Naheed has been missing since May 2018 with the last confirmed sighting being in central Middlesbrough

The family of a woman police believe has been murdered has marked her first birthday since she disappeared.

Naheed Khan, from Middlesbrough, was reported missing on 12 June, but had not been seen by her family for the previous three weeks.

On what would be her 44th birthday, her family has released a number of photographs of her from over the years.

Her mother has spoken of their "pain and suffering" and said all they want is to "lay her to rest".

In February, a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder by Cleveland Police and later released pending further inquiries.

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Family photos of Naheed Khan were released on the day of her 44th birthday

Gazala Khan, her mother, said: "It is heartbreaking that it has been nearly a year since I last saw my daughter and we still have no idea what has happened to her or where she is.

"Naheed should be celebrating her birthday with her family today but she isn't and someone out there knows what has happened to her.

"All we want to do is lay her to rest, but instead we are constantly suffering pain and loss without her here."