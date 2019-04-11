Image caption What are the stories we should be telling about Middlesbrough?

BBC News is spending a week focusing on stories about Middlesbrough and the people who live in the town.

We are Middlesbrough will run from 20-24 May, the week leading up to BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, aiming to bring stories to a wider audience.

The stories will be reported across the BBC's national and regional TV and radio outlets and on digital.

So we want to hear from you - what are the stories you think we should be telling about Middlesbrough?

Get in touch

What are you proud of about the town and what are the stories you think we should tell more people about?

Have you got a question about Middlesbrough you would like us to answer? You can use the tool below to submit your suggestions.

If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.

