Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Richard Lewis said he already had a five-year plan for the force

An officer tipped to be Cleveland Police's fifth chief constable in just six years has said he wants to stay with the force "for the long term".

Richard Lewis is the preferred candidate of Cleveland's police and crime commissioner Barry Coppinger.

He is currently deputy chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales.

Mr Lewis told a Cleveland crime panel his top priority would be to rebuild confidence among rank and file officers.

He is expected to replace the force's previous chief constable Mike Veale, who resigned in January after less than a year in post, in the near future.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mike Veale quit Cleveland Police in January

Mr Lewis said: "I have noticed after arriving in Cleveland and speaking to a number of officers and staff, that confidence is something that's been lacking.

"That confidence is something I need to build as a chief constable.

"That might be as a result of hangovers from previous chief constables or senior leaders. But my plan is to build that self-confidence as a whole."

Welsh-speaking Mr Lewis, from Carmarthenshire, said he had already drawn up a five-year plan focussed on strengthening neighbourhood policing teams.

He said his belief was that there was "nothing fundamentally wrong with Cleveland Police" adding: "If I thought there was I would have run for the hills in Wales."

The officer joined the Dyfed-Powys force as a police constable in 2000.