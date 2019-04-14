Image copyright Google Image caption The rider crashed into a lamppost on Trunk Road near Cleveland Retail Park

A motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into a lamppost in Middlesbrough.

The 48-year-old man crashed on Trunk Road near Cleveland Retail Park at about 18:05 BST on Friday.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police: "The rider sadly suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Police are appealing for witnesses, especially anyone with dashcam footage of the bike before the crash.