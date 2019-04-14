Image copyright Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Image caption More than 30 firefighters took on the blaze

More than 30 firefighters spent five hours battling a huge gorse blaze in the Cleveland hills.

The fire consumed almost 1 sq mile (2 sq km) of bushes near Guisborough Woods on Saturday.

Alan Brown, group manager of Cleveland Fire Brigade, said the biggest challenge was getting water to the remote spot, with which they were assisted by local gamekeepers.

An investigation is under way to determine the cause.

Mr Brown said it was too soon to speculate but asked members of the public to be mindful of discarded fires, cigarettes or glass bottles which could start a blaze when the sun strikes them.

He also said the dry weather and sunny days of the past week could have contributed.

Image copyright Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Image caption The blaze consumed 2 sq km of gorse bushes

Image copyright Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Image caption Local gamekeepers helped to get water to the scene

Image copyright Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Image caption The fire was reported at about 14:30 BST

Image copyright Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Image caption Group manager Alan Brown said just getting to the spot was a challenge for the firefighters