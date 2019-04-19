Image copyright Google Image caption David Brown crashed into a lamppost on Trunk Road near Cleveland Retail Park

A motorcyclist killed when he crashed into a lamppost in Middlesbrough has been identified by police.

David Brown, 49, crashed in Trunk Road, near Cleveland Retail Par,k at about 18:05 BST on 12 April.

Cleveland Police said Mr Brown, from the Grangetown area of the town, died at the scene.

A spokeswoman expressed sympathy to Mr Brown's family and appealed for witnesses, especially anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.