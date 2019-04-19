David Brown death: Police name biker killed in Middlesbrough crash
- 19 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist killed when he crashed into a lamppost in Middlesbrough has been identified by police.
David Brown, 49, crashed in Trunk Road, near Cleveland Retail Par,k at about 18:05 BST on 12 April.
Cleveland Police said Mr Brown, from the Grangetown area of the town, died at the scene.
A spokeswoman expressed sympathy to Mr Brown's family and appealed for witnesses, especially anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.