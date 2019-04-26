One dead in five-vehicle crash on A66 at Sadberge
- 26 April 2019
A person has died in a crash involving five vehicles near Darlington.
Durham Police said the crash, which involved a lorry, happened at about 07:45 BST on the A66 between the villages of Sadberge and Long Newton.
The road remains closed in both directions, a force spokeswoman said. The closure caused major congestion on surrounding roads during the rush hour.
Police are yet to release further details of the deceased person and possible injuries to others.