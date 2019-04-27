Image caption The plaque was unveiled on the corner of Linthorpe Road and Binks Street in Middlesbrough

A memorial plaque dedicated to a police officer who was murdered on duty has been unveiled in Middlesbrough.

PC William Henderson died on 14 April 1893 when he was shot at close range by a man he was trying to disarm while trying to take into custody.

The 37-year-old left behind his wife Margaret and eight children.

During a ceremony, Cleveland Police officers and cadets gathered to unveil the commemorative plaque at the former police station where he was based.

Image copyright Henderson family Image caption Mr Henderson lived in Ruby Street with his wife Margaret and their children

Temporary deputy chief constable Helen McMillan said: "The memorial plaque is a fitting tribute to PC William Henderson in commemoration of the years he spent protecting people across Cleveland.

"It is important that we keep his legacy alive for his family and never forget the ultimate sacrifice that he made."

The plaque was provided by the Police Memorial Trust.