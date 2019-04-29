Image caption The trial is taking place at Teesside Crown Court

A 66-year-old man has denied raping two teenaged girls - including one who was under 16 - 40 years ago.

Teesside Crown Court heard Jeffrey Waite carried out five rapes over a four year period in the late 1970s and early 1980s in the Hartlepool area.

Mr Waite, of no fixed address, claims the attacks never took place and denies five counts of rape.

One alleged victim claimed Mr Waite wore only an overcoat and described him as a "rather badly dressed flasher".

The jury heard the alleged victim went to police in 2014 about the attacks which she claimed took place from 1979.

She said after the initial attack, Mr Waite, who was then in his 20s, would return to her flat in Hartlepool banging on the door and shouting.

Alcohol and cigarettes

She told the court she would ignore him, but one day, not knowing what to do, she opened the door and he then attacked her again, raping her on the steps.

She claimed she was raped four times in all. Each time, Mr Waite telling her he would blame her if she said anything.

Mr Waite is separately charged with the rape of another girl who was under the age of 16 at the time.

It is claimed she was given alcohol by Mr Waite and raped at a house in Hartlepool.

The prosecution said she told police she remembered the smell of alcohol and cigarettes on her attacker's breath.

The court heard the girl was unable to talk about the attack for years.

The trial continues.