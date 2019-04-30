Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Michael Errington had been in the secure hospital for nine years after serving 18 years in jail for manslaughter

A killer has gone missing from a secure hospital.

Michael Errington, 51, "can become aggressive and unpredictable" without his medication, Durham Police said.

He left Priory Hospital in Middleton St George, near Darlington, at 08:00 BST on 27 April and officers believe he has not taken medication since.

Errington, who had been at the hospital for nine years after serving 18 years in jail for manslaughter, got a train to Edinburgh hours later.

He left the hospital on approved leave but did not return.

Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Michael Errington was caught on CCTV boarding a train at Newcastle and disembarking at Edinburgh

Police said he caught a bus to Darlington, then another to Durham and finally one to Newcastle where he boarded a train that arrived at Edinburgh at 14:38.

He left the station via the Princes Street exit and turned left towards the castle.

Supt Catherine Clarke said: "These are our last known sightings of Michael.

"Due to his mental health issues, which can become exacerbated when he hasn't taken his medication, we believe he may pose a risk to the public."

Errington is described as being about 6ft (1.8m) tall, of medium build, bald, with tattoos on his arms and legs.

He was thought to be wearing a red polo shirt, but may have changed into a grey T-shirt.

He may also be wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans and white trainers.