Image caption Two windows were damaged at Helen Goodman's office in Bishop Auckland

A man has appeared in court accused of damaging the office of an MP.

Colin Dodds, 44, has been charged with criminal damage to a window, window pane and door worth £886 at the office of Bishop Auckland MP Helen Goodman.

No pleas were entered and Mr Dodds, of Douthwaite Road in Bishop Auckland, was granted bail at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.

He is due to appear again at court on 30 May. A second man has been charged with the same offence.

His name was given in court as Alan Dent but he did not appear in court.

Ms Goodman said it was "fortunate" no-one was in the office on Cockton Hill Road in Bishop Auckland at the time of the attack on 6 April.