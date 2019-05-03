Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Police believe Naheed Khan has been murdered

Police are renewing their appeal to find a missing woman ahead of the anniversary of her bank account last being used.

Money was withdrawn from Naheed Khan's account at a machine in Middlesbrough on 6 May 2018. Nobody has heard from her since.

Cleveland Police are treating her disappearance as murder. Almost 3,000 lines of inquiry have been pursued.

A 39-year-old man arrested in February was released under investigation.

Ms Khan, 43, from Middlesbrough, was reported missing on 12 June, but had not been seen by her family for three weeks before then.

Cash was withdrawn from the machine at Adils Pizzeria at the junction of Marton Road and Southfield Road at 17:04 BST.

Det Ch Supt Jon Green said: "It has now been a year since Naheed's bank account was last accessed and no one has heard from her or seen her since.

"I am asking people to think back to last year's bank holiday.

Where were you at this time? If you were in central Middlesbrough, did you see Naheed Khan? Did you see anything suspicious?"

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Naheed Khan was reporting missing on 12 June 2018

Police have taken statements from 378 witnesses, completed 450 house-to-house inquiries and gathered 6,500 pieces of potential evidence.

Ms Khan's mother, Gazala Khan, said: "It is heartbreaking that it has been a year since I last saw my daughter and we still have no idea what has happened to her or where she is.

"We as her family have not been able to give Naheed the dignity or respect of laying her to rest.

"We live with the constant sorrow of her loss and the painful speculation of a tragic outcome until this is resolved."

Crimestoppers is offering up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and convictions of those responsible for the suspected murder.