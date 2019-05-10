Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Dorothy Street after members of the public raised concerns

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman on Teesside.

The body of Barbie Pigg was found at a property in Dorothy Street, North Ormesby, on 1 October after members of the public raised concerns.

No details of how the 49-year-old died have as yet been released.

Cleveland Police said two men, aged 53 and 34, and a 31-year-old woman, all from Middlesbrough, were later released pending further investigations.