Murder arrests over North Ormesby death
- 10 May 2019
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman on Teesside.
The body of Barbie Pigg was found at a property in Dorothy Street, North Ormesby, on 1 October after members of the public raised concerns.
No details of how the 49-year-old died have as yet been released.
Cleveland Police said two men, aged 53 and 34, and a 31-year-old woman, all from Middlesbrough, were later released pending further investigations.