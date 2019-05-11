Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Scott Fletcher was 27 when he was last seen on 11 May 2011

Police investigating the disappearance of a Hartlepool man eight years ago say someone in the community knows what happened to him.

Scott Fletcher was last seen near a Jet garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill, Durham, on the evening of 11 May 2011.

It is believed the 27-year-old was murdered soon afterwards, but his body has never been found.

Cleveland Police said it remained very much an open case and urged anyone with information to come forward.

'Proper goodbye'

De Ch Supt Jon Green said: "There are people in the local community and beyond that know what happened to Scott, and if they don't want to speak to us, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously.

"We must bring Scott home to his family."

Mr Fletcher's mother, Julie Fletcher, said: "His disappearance has left a huge void in our lives that will never been filled.

"His daughter will be a teenager soon and she's spent more years without her dad than she has with him.

"I just want to bring him home so that we can say a proper goodbye and stop the longing and wondering about where he is.

"Someone, somewhere knows what happened to my boy."