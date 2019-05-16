Police investigate Yarm Town Council 'assault'
- 16 May 2019
Police are investigating allegations a woman was thrown down stairs at a town council meeting.
Cleveland Police said it had received reports a woman had been assaulted at Yarm Town Hall on Tuesday evening and had to go to hospital.
Town council chairwoman Lyn Casey confirmed the meeting had been suspended during an incident.
However, she rejected allegations a woman had been pushed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.