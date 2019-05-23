Image copyright BBC/PA Wire Image caption Steph McGovern said she would "obviously" help the charity

TV presenter Steph McGovern has shared a comedy email sent to her by a charity written in slang from her home town.

Teesside Dementia Link Services sent her a "BBC version" of their request for fundraising help and another entitled "Middlesbrough version".

The BBC version began "Dear Miss McGovern", while the Middlesbrough one started "Hia luv."

The BBC Breakfast host said she was "obviously" gong to help the charity.

Skip Twitter post by @stephbreakfast Like all TV folk I get lots of charity requests — this one from @LinkDementia has made me+my mam laugh out loud (for the right reasons). Trustee Mark has sent two versions of an email asking me for help...one written as a ‘BBC version’ and then another ‘Middlesbrough version’ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZLgmQkqwaN — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) May 21, 2019 Report

Sharing the two email pitches on Twitter, the Middlesbrough version went on: "Hope your ok pet, we need to borra ya for some stuff we would like ya tu elp us with.

"I am like a volunteer like for a charity like, that looks after old people yu know the ones that cant remember out.

"Any way like we saw that woman from larn of duty doin a thing about singin like, and weev got no one posh to tell gadgies about us like.

"So u sometames talk posh so ja fancy given us a and like."

The BBC version is signed off with "very best wishes" from Mark Walker, while the Middlesbrough write up signs off with a "see ya" from "Fat Mark".

Miss McGovern said it made her and her mother "laugh out loud", adding that she is "obviously" going to help the charity.

She tweeted: "Who wouldn't when there's an offer of duty free from Reg and a stay at Karen's house," referencing what the charity has offered in return for her help in the Middlesbrough-style letter.