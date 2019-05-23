Cleveland Police officers suspended in misconduct probe
Two senior Cleveland Police officers have been suspended as part of an investigation into the way anti-terror legislation was used to spy on former colleagues and journalists.
In 2017 a tribunal ruled the force had acted unlawfully by using Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act.
Following this, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched a misconduct probe.
The force has not named the suspended officers but said they were "senior".
It also said a senior member of staff had been redeployed temporarily to another role.
Earlier this month, the IOPC confirmed that notices of gross misconduct had been served to seven officers - five who are now retired - and one member of staff.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "The decision to suspend two officers and redeploy a member of staff has not been taken lightly and represents a proportionate and balanced determination in the interests of all concerned.
"Both are neutral acts and neither suspension nor redeployment are misconduct outcomes, nor are they a presumption of guilt or a predetermination of the outcome of an investigation.
"We continue to assist the IOPC and co-operate fully with investigators."