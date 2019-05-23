Image copyright PA Image caption The Independent Office for Police Conduct launched its investigation into Cleveland Police last year

Two senior Cleveland Police officers have been suspended as part of an investigation into the way anti-terror legislation was used to spy on former colleagues and journalists.

In 2017 a tribunal ruled the force had acted unlawfully by using Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act.

Following this, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched a misconduct probe.

The force has not named the suspended officers but said they were "senior".

It also said a senior member of staff had been redeployed temporarily to another role.

Earlier this month, the IOPC confirmed that notices of gross misconduct had been served to seven officers - five who are now retired - and one member of staff.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "The decision to suspend two officers and redeploy a member of staff has not been taken lightly and represents a proportionate and balanced determination in the interests of all concerned.

"Both are neutral acts and neither suspension nor redeployment are misconduct outcomes, nor are they a presumption of guilt or a predetermination of the outcome of an investigation.

"We continue to assist the IOPC and co-operate fully with investigators."