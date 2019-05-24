Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Little Mix, The 1975 and Miley Cyrus will perform at the festival in Stewart Park

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend is predicted to generate £3.5m for Middlesbrough, Tees Valley's mayor has said.

Up to 75,000 people are due to descend on the town between Friday and Sunday to see the likes of Little Mix, Ellie Goulding, Miley Cyrus and Rita Ora.

Tees Valley Combined Authority contributed £350,000 towards what it called the biggest festival the town had ever hosted .

Mayor Ben Houchen said the event was a significant boost for local businesses.

Middlesbrough mayor Dave Budd described the event as "a major coup" for the town, which was looking forward to "welcoming the world".

Also performing at the town's Stewart Park are Mark Ronson, Zara Larsson, Mabel, Khalid and DJ Annie Mac.

Image caption Middlesbrough's Stewart Park has been taken over the for the event

Mr Houchen said: "BBC Big Weekend is a major coup for us and it shows that promoters and organisers of these huge events are taking our area seriously.

"This event alone is expected to attract over 75,000 people to Tees Valley over the three days, meaning more people spending money in our shops, bars, hotels and restaurants.

"With more support, we'll keep attracting these nationally-significant events to the Tees Valley and show to each and every visitor, and the people sat at home watching us on TV, what we're all about, and why we're a great place to live and visit."