Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Andrew Timney was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter

A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour.

The body of Jason Dean, 43, was found in the communal corridor of a block of flats at Brackenfield Court in Eston in March last year.

Andrew Timney denied murder, claiming Mr Dean's "extensive injuries" were caused by him collapsing or during CPR.

The 29-year-old was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter and jailed at Teesside Crown Court for 14 years.

Following Mr Dean's death, his family described him as a "loving father and grandfather" who had "faced difficulties during his life".

Det Ch Insp Matt Murphy-King, of Cleveland Police, said: "Timney continually denied being responsible for Jason's death, suggesting that his extensive injuries were caused by Jason collapsing, suffering a seizure, and CPR performed by others including paramedics who were attempting to save Jason's life.

"This account was described by the pathologist in this case as being implausible.

"By denying responsibility for Jason's death, this has caused his family to relive the trauma and hear things about the circumstances surrounding his death that no parent or family member should ever be expected to hear."