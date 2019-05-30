Image caption Two windows were damaged at Helen Goodman's office in Bishop Auckland

Two men have denied damaging the office of MP Helen Goodman.

Colin Dodds, 44, of Douthwaite Road, pleaded not guilty at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court to causing £886 of criminal damage to windows and a door at the Bishop Auckland politician's office last month.

Alan Dent, who has been been charged with the same offence, also pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court.

Their trial will take place at Teesside Magistrates' Court on 22 July.