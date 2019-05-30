Men deny causing damage to office of MP Helen Goodman
- 30 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have denied damaging the office of MP Helen Goodman.
Colin Dodds, 44, of Douthwaite Road, pleaded not guilty at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court to causing £886 of criminal damage to windows and a door at the Bishop Auckland politician's office last month.
Alan Dent, who has been been charged with the same offence, also pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court.
Their trial will take place at Teesside Magistrates' Court on 22 July.