Image copyright Family photo Image caption Michael Phillips suffered significant injuries, police said

A man whose body was found in a house in Hartlepool, triggering a murder inquiry, has been named by police.

Michael Phillips, 39, suffered significant injuries at the property on Rydal Street on 10 June, police said.

Five men aged between 30 and 54 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and released while inquiries continue. Another remains in custody.

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released under investigation.

Two other men arrested on suspicion of murder were released with no further action.

A Cleveland force spokesman said Mr Phillips' family were being assisted by specially trained officers.