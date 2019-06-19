Image caption David Waller is charged with three counts of rape and other sexual offences, which he denies

A former police officer who groomed underage girls to "engage in sexualised behaviour" was "devious and manipulative", a court has heard.

David Waller, 33, repeatedly raped one victim after plying her with alcohol, Teesside Crown Court was told.

He also had a sexual relationship with a girl who had reported an incident to police, it is alleged.

Mr Waller, from Stockton, denies all the charges against him, which include rape, grooming and sex with a child.

He also denies sexual assault, inciting underage girls to engage in sexual activity, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and misconduct in a public office.

Prosecutors told jurors how he met his alleged victims through his job with Cleveland Police, his work as a flying instructor and through various theatre groups.

"Trust"

Mr Waller bragged about his job and about owning a BMW to get one victim into his bedroom for sex, the court heard.

He flirted with another on Facebook.

Matthew Bean, prosecuting, said a 16-year-old had not wanted to have sex the six or seven times it happened.

"On each occasion she was drunk as a result of drink he had bought her, and on each occasion he was sober and aware of what had happened," Mr Bean said.

She felt "unable to tell him no" and was asked to "trust" him when he did not wear a condom, the court heard.

Prosecutors say, being drunk, she was not in a position to consent

Mother warned him

Mr Waller also flirted with another 16-year-old who thought they were in a "mature romance", Mr Bean said.

He asked her to lie to her parents about where she was.

They had sex, despite the girl telling him to stop, jurors were told.

"The defendant, to use her words, 'just did it'," and without wearing protection, Mr Bean said.

Mr Waller is also alleged to have touched an underage girl's breast, groomed a girl before taking her virginity and sent sexual messages to another.

He coerced one girl into sending sexual pictures even after her mother found out about their correspondence and warned him her daughter was underage.

Mr Bean said: "These messages also show him to be both devious and manipulative."

Mr Waller, of Autumn Grove, served with Cleveland Police between 2006 and 2010.

The charges against him date from December 2004 to April 2016 and involve eight complainants.

His trial is expected to last four weeks.