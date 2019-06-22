Image caption Police were called to a house on Keith Road on Thursday night

A 19-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man in Middlesbrough.

The victim was found with serious injuries at a property on Keith Road at about 23:15 BST on Thursday and later pronounced dead.

Cleveland Police has not yet released any details of his identity or the cause of death.

Jessica Breeze, from Lunebeck Walk in Thornaby, will appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court later.