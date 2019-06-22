Woman, 19, charged with murder of man in Middlesbrough
- 22 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 19-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man in Middlesbrough.
The victim was found with serious injuries at a property on Keith Road at about 23:15 BST on Thursday and later pronounced dead.
Cleveland Police has not yet released any details of his identity or the cause of death.
Jessica Breeze, from Lunebeck Walk in Thornaby, will appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court later.