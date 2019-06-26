Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Daley Mathison was married with a young daughter

Hundreds of motorcyclists have attended the funeral of a superbike racer.

Daley Mathison, from Stockton-on-Tees in County Durham, was killed in a crash during the opening race of the 2019 Isle of Man TT on 3 June.

The 27-year-old was making his 19th TT start, having previously achieved three podium finishes.

A convoy of about 600 motorcyclists, which included family and friends, joined the funeral cortege before the service at Teesside Crematorium.

Image caption Mathison was a regular at the North West 200 and a former Ulster Grand Prix winner

The convoy started outside Mathison's home before heading to Teesside Crematorium in Acklam, Middlesbrough.

Among those attending was Mathison's close friend Miquel Gimeno-Fabra.

He said: "Daley was doing what he loved doing and that is all that matters.

"Once you accept that that is what he wanted to do, all we could do as family and friends was just give him support and share the pressure."

Mathison's widow Natalie asked those attending to wear daisies in a tribute to his three-year-old daughter Daisy.

Paying tribute to her husband previously, she said he was "now sleeping with the fairies".