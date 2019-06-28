Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Murphy had been jailed for 28 years after carrying our four previous rapes

A convicted rapist who served 28 years in prison has been jailed again for attacking a pensioner just four months after being released.

Anthony Murphy, 59, forced himself on the pensioner in her Middlesbrough home after befriending her and her partner, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Murphy, of South Bank, denied raping the woman last November.

Judge Peter Armstrong sentenced Murphy to life in prison and told him he would serve a minimum of 11 years.

The judge said Murphy had ''acted like a predator looking to pounce on his prey'' when he grabbed the woman by the throat and raped her in her bedroom.

The court was told Murphy had raped three women between 1980 and 1982 while living in France.

He raped a fourth woman in a van in Wales in 1991 and was subsequently jailed for 28 years.