Image copyright Durham Constabulary Image caption Adam Burnside admitted attacking his stepfather but denied causing his mother's death

A man who stabbed his stepfather, causing the collapse and death of his mother, has been jailed for nine years.

Adam Burnside attacked 64-year-old Paramjit Singh at his parents' home on Yarm Road, Darlington, in January.

His mother, Susan Ward, who was 72, died from the stress of seeing the altercation.

Det Ch Supt Adrian Green, who lead the investigation for Durham Police, said prison would give Burnside time to "reflect on his dreadful actions".

"This was a pointless and violent knife attack by Burnside on his stepfather, which not only left him with life-threatening injuries, but also brought about the stress that killed his mother," he said.

The 45-year-old from Darlington was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court to nine years for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and seven years for the manslaughter of his mother.

He was also given six months for possessing a knife. All sentences are to run concurrently.

Burnside had denied manslaughter but admitted wounding with intent and having a knife.