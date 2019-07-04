Image caption David Waller served with Cleveland Police between 2006 and 2010

A former police officer accused of a string of sex offences has been cleared of two counts of rape.

A judge at Teesside Crown Court directed jurors to formally acquit David Waller of raping a teenager.

Mr Waller, 33, from Stockton, who served with Cleveland Police, remains on trial on 11 other charges.

These include a further allegation of rape, sexual assault and causing a child to engage in sexual activity. He denies all the charges.

Mr Waller is alleged to have touched an underage girl's breast, groomed a girl and sent sexual messages to another.

He coerced one girl into sending sexual pictures even after her mother found out about their correspondence and warned him her daughter was underage, jurors were told.

Mr Waller, of Autumn Grove, served with the Cleveland force between 2006 and 2010.

The charges against him date from December 2004 to April 2016.

The trial continues.