Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Robinson claimed his partner's injuries were caused by her falling out of bed

A "vile" and "callous" man has been jailed for the murder of his partner who he beat, stabbed and strangled at a flat in Middlesbrough.

Mother-of-two Laura Harrison, 36, was found with injuries including a stab wound to the head and 17 to her back on 29 August last year.

Jonathon Robinson, 32, denied murder but was convicted by a jury at Leeds Crown Court.

He was given a life sentence and must serve at least 21 years in prison.

The court heard Ms Harrison had suffered physical, emotional and psychological abuse at the hands of Robinson, of Grange Road, Middlesbrough.

The pair had been drinking heavily over the course of the five days leading to Ms Harrison's death, the jury was told.

'Unbearable loss'

Ms Harrison had battled bouts of alcoholism since 2014, the court heard.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Laura Harrison's body was discovered at a house on Grange Road last August

In a statement, Ms Harrison's mother, Jan Parker, described her as her "best friend" and said her loss was "unbearable".

"Losing her has devastated me more than anyone will ever know. She was the light of my life," she said.

"I struggle every single day with the thought of never seeing Laura, hearing her laugh or never seeing her kids grow up.

"Seeing her children put flowers on their mummy's grave is heartbreaking. No child of such a young age should have to do that."

Det Ch Insp Matt Murphy-King, of Cleveland Police, said Robinson "has proven himself to be a vile, callous, dangerous man".

He added the killer "continually denied being responsible for Laura's murder, suggesting that Laura's extensive injuries were caused by her falling out of bed - an account which was proven to be a lie".